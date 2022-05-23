RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Bobby Cleveland was the long-time outdoors writer for the Clarion-Ledger, and he was the public face for the Pearl River Water Supply District (PRVWSD).

We lost Bobby way too soon at the end of April. For a long time, his brother Rick Cleveland’s sports column was on the front of the sports section of the Clarion-Ledger, and Bobby’s outdoor column was on the back of the section. Between the two of them, they could captivate readers and pull them into their world.

After Bobby left the paper and joined the Reservoir as a spokesperson, the Rez was his world. He took trips often to the low head dam for three decades.

They advise writers to write about what you know. Bobby wrote about what he knew; the outdoors. After he wrote about it, we read about it. We knew about it, too. We understood the love that he had for the rivers, woods and outdoors of Mississippi.