BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is second only to Christmas in the amount of money spent on decorations.

On Tucker Drive in Brandon, the moon rises over jack-o-lanterns and witches’ cauldrons, while skeletons dance on the front lawn of one home. Inside, candles float in midair in the living room.

Holly and Mark Graves decorate like this every Halloween, but it’s a lot of work. And every year, the day after Halloween, there is a possibility the spooked-up yard and house may not return next year.

“Every year, we say at the end of the year, I think we need to tone it back every year. And then October 1st hits, and it’s like the bug,” they said.

Every year, the Graves have a theme to their yard and house, and the theme carries over to a Halloween party.

“This year’s theme is ‘Witches and Warlocks’ theme. So naturally, we went with a witch’s cauldron, and that’s like the main center piece. We did the torture rack to go along with it and the graveyard scene. We built this fence with pallets. We did the garden and digging for the graveyard scene. And then we have windows boarded up with Styrofoam, painted. And bat eyes that glow at nighttime through the black,” they said.

I guess a part of the appeal for decorating at Halloween, you’re not limited to snowmen and elves. It’s a blank palate.