Focused on Mississippi: Canton Christmas Festival

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday, November 26 is the first night of Canton’s Holiday Festival of Lights.

The festival started in 1989 with the first tourism director Jo Ann Gordon. She put up a blowup snowman on the courthouse square. From there, the festival grew to where thousands of lights are placed around the courthouse square.

There are also horse and buggy rides, carriage rides, train rides and thousands of visitors each year. It’s fun to watch them. They always have to take a picture in the same spot in front of the tree in the gazebo or on the horse and buggy.