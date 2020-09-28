Focused on Mississippi: Chapel of the Cross

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Chapel of the Cross in Madison will not hold its annual “A Day in the Country” this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is still a way for people to participate.

Of course, the event has been going on for decades, but the Chapel of the Cross is a lot older than that. The chapel building itself seems out of place on the Mississippi countryside. It looks more like something you’d see in an old English village or out on the moors.

The chapel was dedicated in 1852, nd the congregation was on again-off again during the church’s first century and a quarter. The first time I saw it was during an “off again” period. It still had the furnishings in place inside.

But shortly after that, the congregation was “on again” and has never looked back since then. They built a facility similar to the Chapel nearby, but it was much larger.

Once a year, they host “Fall Day in the Country” in October, which was shortened to “A Day in the Country” overtime. Due to COVID-19, the event was moved online. You can still buy many items you would have on the day of the event, including a slice of the 11 egg cake and a t-shirt designed by Marshall Ramsey. The online store is already open. Go to adayinthecountry.org.

You can buy and pay for the items online. On October 10, you will be able to go to the Chapel and pick up your purchase. Volunteers will bring them to your car.

