Focused on Mississippi: Chris Shannon’s Toy Collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chris Shannon started collection toys when he was a kid, and it may have started with his mom.

“She worked at the Jackson Mall. It was like the first mall back in the day, and back then, it was a safer time. So, my summer vacation included me staying at the mall when I was seven or eight, and I would roam the mall with the mall kids while my mom worked. It’s a funny story really because she would give me $5.00 a day for lunch, and I’d spend $2.00 a day for lunch and save the other $3.00. And at the end of the week, I’d have $15, and I’d go buy a big toy,” he said.

Shannon was amassing an inordinately large collection of toys. He should have seen it coming.

“Probably when I turned one room of the house into a toy room.”

He would really like a museum home for his toys. If any of the mayors around here would like an attraction in your town and can lend a hand, Shannon’s toy collection may be a great Christmas present for your town.