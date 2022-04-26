JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – This is one of the pleasures of doing a lot of traveling for a living and having a few free minutes between stops every once in a while, knowing where an oasis of history and architecture is nearby.

I was on my way back home from Natchez after finishing up a story there. I decided to take some of the side roads along the lower Natchez Trace. When I got to the fork in the road on Highway 553 at the Church Hill community, I stopped and looked around for a few minutes.

I’ve done a few stories featuring Christ Episcopal Church at Church Hill over time. The cemetery is one of those old and interesting graveyards with old stones and, no doubt, lots of old family stories. Eudora Welty took some of her churchyard photographs here. Even though it’s an ancient burial ground, the cemetery is still being used today, as is the church. Roof repairs and a handicap ramp indicates activity and life.

They used to keep the church open all the time. Then they started locking the inner doors to the sanctuary and now they lock the outside door, also. You’ll have to go there for a worship service sometime to see the turkey-feather painted faux grained wooden beams, the old organ and the stained-glass windows.

The historic marker at the foot of the hill says the church was organized in the 1790s. The community was known as the Maryland Settlement.

This is the third church building for Christ Church on this site. It was finished in 1858. Just across the road is the old Waggoner’s Store. It’s closed now. Up and down Highway 553, just north and south of Church Hill, are several old plantation homes. Most are private, some are Airbnbs.

Church Hill is another example of the wayside stops you can make along the roads of Mississippi and take a little walk. Not only in distance, but back through the centuries at the same time.