BELZONI, Miss. (WJTV) – A special event was held in the Delta this weekend just before Christmas.

In Belzoni, there was plenty of Christmas to go around for those who were affected by the March tornado.

The people came in waves to the Upper Room Fellowship Ministry on Friday and Saturday. They are from Rolling Fork and Silver City; two of the towns most deviated by the March tornado earlier this year.

Everyone there was under the double strain of still having to get their homes back in order. The event aimed to help people before Christmas.

“People were having to make some really hard decisions. Do I buy building materials? Do I pay my bills? Or do I get Christmas for my kids? We wanted to lift that burden,” said Terry Henshaw with 180 Disaster Relief in Oklahoma.

The generosity of people making these free gifts possible is astounding.

The people who came here to help give our Delta friends at Christmas are also getting something in return.

“It’s in giving that we receive. Coming back here where we had been a couple of times, and to see the lives having been transformed, certainly has transformed our lives as well,” said Miriam Johansen, who is from Indiana.