CHURCH HILL, Miss. (WJTV) – Christ Church is the long-time landmark of Church Hill about 20 or so miles north of Natchez, depending on which road you take. As with a lot of rural villages, the population of Church Hill dwindled to the point that the last surviving store in the area, Wagner’s Grocery, closed a few decades ago.

People had to make sure they had whatever they needed from the grocery before they came home or do without because the closest store was in Natchez.

However, the country life is become enough of an attraction that Church Hill has its own store once again. Church Hill Variety Store opened the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and it gets to be a busy place around breakfast and lunch, especially on the weekends.

Tate Taylor and some partners opened the store. Taylor, as you may recall, is the director of the movie “The Help.” In a way, that movie is part of the revival of Church Hill.

“I saw how much the cast and the crew loved it here and how what an easy place it was to work, and it hit me to come back home. And I love bringing my movies and crews here, and they just think its the most fun in the world,” Taylor said.

Some of the people who have moved here are in the movie business, too. They have discovered life in the slow lane around Church Hill.

The community has a center once again for the new comers and the people who’ve always lived here.

Build it, and they will come. So, they did, and they have. And as living “out” gets more popular, they’ll be coming for a while again at Church Hill.

With Taylor’s movie ties, you never know who you’ll see at Church Hill Variety. Octavia Spencer was waiting tables one Saturday a couple of weeks ago.