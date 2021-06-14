Focused on Mississippi: Clark Creek Natural Area

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Over the last year, the real world has been just too real, and we need a break from it. Well, the setting at the Clark Creek Natural Area in Wilkinson County is about as far away from what we’re used to seeing as the ‘real world’ as you can get and still be right here at home.

The creek is in the Loess Bluffs that hug the Mississippi River starting in Southwest Mississippi and going all the way to Minnesota. There are steep hills and deep gullies. In addition to the bluffs at the Natural Area, we also have Clark Creek itself. It is spring fed, so it runs year round, even in a drought. Of course, it really gets going after some big rains.

The creek has cut its way down through the bluffs and has created at least seven different branches that all have at least one waterfall on each branch. Now, don’t expect Niagara Falls or anything approaching it, but the waterfalls are pretty impressive considering you’re in a state not know for waterfalls.

Then again, the whole setting of Clark Creek isn’t what the rest of the state looks like. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) has cleared a trail at Clark Creek. It’s fairly clearly marked and has steps at the impossible climbs and benches to rest on. But even at that, it’s not an easy trek in and out.

My granddaughter Taylor was 15 when she went along with me to help me carry the camera equipment in and out. I kept up with her or even lead her sometimes. But the next day, she was able to hop out of bed like nothing had happened. I think I’m still sore from it.

Clark Creek is west of Woodville into the Wilkinson County wilderness.