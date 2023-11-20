PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Thanksgiving week is underway, and people are starting their holiday traditions. However, that’s not true for a couple in Pearl.

They’re actually finishing up one of their biggest projects of the year.

Mac and Pete Clements decorate pretty much every tree and shrub in their yard in Country Place with Christmas lights. Where there isn’t a tree, they make one of colored lights and fill the void with it. Their goal is to have the display finished by Thanksgiving night.

Having the display read means a lot more than just stringing a few hundred thousand lights up in trees and all along the driveway.

“To be ready, you have to cut all the rose bushes, all the crepe myrtles, pick it all up haul it to the street,” they said.

You can’t do all of that in just a few days, or even a few weeks. This is a lot of work. Up and down ladders as tall as 14-feet from 10:00 or 11:00 in the morning until 9:00 or 10:00 at night every day. Pete holds the ladder while Mac does the climbing.

One by one, the trees light up, and it all comes together. By Thanksgiving night, you can drive out through Country Place and enjoy the Christmas lights.