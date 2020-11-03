Focused on Mississippi: Clock Museum

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of clocks are on display at the Clock Museum in Starkville. The collection that Cullis and Gladys Wade put together in their spare time over span of their marriage. It was the mechanics of the clocks that fascinated Mr. Wade. I’m sure Mrs. Wade was more into the design of the clocks; the cases that keep the time enclosed- wood to porcelain.

The Wades’ collection was given to Mississippi State so it would be in a convenient place for people to take some time to pop in and see it.

The museum is in the Welcome Center on the Mississippi State campus, and it’s free.

