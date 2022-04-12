PINEVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – David and the Giants had some rock hits back in the 60s and 70s. Since the 80s, they’ve played contemporary Christian music.

I’ve been a fan of David and the Giants ever since I played Super Love back on WDDT in Greenville when I was just getting out of high school. I finally got to meet David Huff, his brothers, twins Rayborn and Clayborn Huff and drummer, Keith Thibodeaux, at Pineville Day the first weekend of April 2022.

The way I see it, there were two seminal moments in the life of the band. One was when the Huff brother’s dad left his guitar sitting around the house.

“It was not like a light from heaven that came down and flashed upon that guitar. I just knew that that’s what I’m gonna do for the rest of my life,” said David.

Another defining moment was more like a light from heaven. It happened to the band’s drummer, Keith Thibodeaux.

“Our drummer who used to be Little Ricky on the I Love Lucy Show found the Lord, and we thought he’d.. he just went off, you know, the deep end. And he was going to be alright when he got over this situation,” said David.

“I went back to the band and said we’ve got to change the lyrics of our songs and just start singing for the Lord. And they thought, ‘What drug are you on?” said Keith.

“It took three car wrecks. I got busted in Newton, Mississippi, April 15th, 1977. Shortly after that, I gave my life to the Lord, and here we are today still serving the King of all Kings,” said David.

Say what you will about church and Christianity, but David Huff and his brothers and Keith Thibodeaux will tell you that what they have changed their lives.

David still has his licks, Keith still tears up the drums, and Rayborn and Clayborn are the best back players up a brother could ask for. The band still performs a good bit, and Keith Thibodeaux does a lot of I Love Lucy fan conventions.