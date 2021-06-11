Focused on Mississippi: Daylily Bed

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Ever since they started blooming toward the end of May, I’ve been posting pictures of our daylilies on Facebook.

Our collection of daylilies is more a testament to friends from around the state. We’ve bought some of these plants over time, but most of these have just followed us home, as gifts from people’s yards or greenhouses. There’s also the offspring of the plants we’ve raised over the years, too.

Individually, our flower beds aren’t that large, but we have a lot of them. They’re kind of like an English garden. They have several different layers with a lot of different plants, and they’re tamed to give them that organized-look. However, I haven’t really achieved that ‘organized’ part, yet.

You may or may not know this about daylilies: they get their name because each individual bloom only lasts one day. However during blooming season, they are replaced every day by new flowers. So even though they last just a day individually, there are plenty left to bloom on the stalk.

Now, you would think that if the bloom only lasts a day, then the interest in a daylily garden would only last a few weeks of the year. To an extent, that is true, except for late bloomers and rebloomers that surprise you with more flowers for several more months. Pretty much by the end of June, the major blooming is over. The beds go from making daily bouquets to making single buds and blossoms.

That doesn’t mean the work in the daylily bed is over. There is constant weeding, and then propagation. Most of the flowers bloom and then drop off, but some leave behind a seed pod.

If you have had day lilies for any length of time, you can divide the plants after they bunch up- spread them out, and they’ll bloom better. October is the best time of year to do that.