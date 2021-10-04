Focused on Mississippi: Delta Tamale Festival

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Delta Hot Tamale Festival started in back in 2012 and has grown every year since then.

The history of the origin of the tamale in the Delta is a little fuzzy, but its standing present day is crystal clear. Obviously, everybody likes tamales. You can find all sorts of of them; from little snack size fingerlings to some you can make a meal out of. If you like them, don’t ask what’s in them. They are like hot dogs in that respect.

Well, no matter what’s in the tamale, the festival brings out the best of Greenville. There is no better example of a city that is primed and ready for the cream to rise to the top and the best start happening for it again that Greenville.

“It just kind of rejuvenates the hopeful spirit that this is a wonderful part of the state and for a community that’s working really, really hard to revitalize itself. It just really makes you believe. It really makes you believe that there’s a bright future for this community. And for this one day, nobody’s worried about any kind of problems. Politics aside, we’re all just here to have a good time and celebrate this wonderful community and this fabulous food,” said Anne Martin Vetrano, the co-founder of the festival.

The festival is always the third weekend of October, which is the 16th and 17th this year. It will be held in Downtown Greenville at the end of Washington Avenue at the levee.