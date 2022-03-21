JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – I ran down to Jefferson County on an errand for one of my hobbies. I saw some things blooming that I wasn’t expecting. I thought I’d show them to you to see if you’ve noticed the same things.

The main reason I zipped down to rural Jefferson County was to see a pile of old radios that Charles Case found in a barn he had just bought. The other thing I discovered was all the spring things in bloom right now, like the redbuds and dogwoods. I expected the red buds. The dogwoods took me by surprise. I was almost all the way to Rocky Springs before I started seeing them. I know it’s time for them. The cold snap from a couple weeks ago seemed to have nipped a lot of stuff in the bud. It was a pleasant surprise to see the dogwood made it through.

In my yard, the irises are blooming. All of these are a surprise to me. They’re diggings and transplants that I hadn’t done anything with in a long time. I’m waiting to see how they all turn out. The daffodils were just about to bloom when the cold hit. They made it through, too.

Generally, I’m used to seeing pretty much a green haze over everything in the woods by this time of March. However, most of the hardwoods are having to start over after budding out and freezing.

Allergy sufferers, I know you’ll be excited to hear that not all of the oak blooms died in the cold. Some are alive, well and pollinating. I bet I didn’t have to show you a picture of it for you to already know that. You could tell by the pile of Kleenex in the wastebasket by your desk.

The carolina jasmine is blooming. This was daddy’s sign that spring was here. It’s all over the woods right now. Here and there, just a yellow clump in the trees. In other places, it’s draped over the tops of several trees in a row on a fence line.

It was good to get away for a little while, away from the news. When we’re so distracted by world event, there is some reassurance that nature goes on like nothing’s happening. It will still go on after the world gets sorted out again.