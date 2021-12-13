Focused on Mississippi: Edwards’ 150th Anniversary

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Edwards will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Friday, December 17.

Edwards was incorporated in 1871, and it used to be a lot bigger. Lifelong Edwards neighbor Lois Flagg remembers the town as it was 98 years ago when she was a child. She said the town used to have eight grocery stores, three pharmacies and a movie theater. She remembers the economy used to be all about the “three Cs”: cotton, corn and cattle.

“It’s a blessing to have a town like this to be celebrating. Because most towns don’t sit around this long and stay established this long. Most towns would have turned to ghost towns,” said Mayor LeKentric Caston.

A Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, December 18 to celebrate the town’s anniversary and the holidays. That night, a Black Tie Affair will be held at the Municipal Building. Vendors will be in Downtown Edwards on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18.