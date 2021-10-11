Focused on Mississippi: Eudora Welty House and Garden

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fall is like a second spring in Mississippi. You get a second blush of roses, which surprises a lot of people. You also get our most fragrant flower, which is the butterfly ginger. It’s shaped like a butterfly and smells amazing. You get Mexican sage and lots of orange cosmos.

Jessica Russell is the Garden Project Specialists at the Eudora Welty House and Garden in Jackson. Now, as interesting as the house is, out behind it is a garden that has a story all its own.

“Eudora Welty was an avid gardener. Most people know her as a fiction writer, and many people know that she is an acclaimed photographer. But she was an avid gardener, too, and the garden inspired much of her fiction. She learned to garden here at this house from her mother. Her mother designed the garden around the home, and when her father passed away in 1931 suddenly, six years after they built this house together, as a part of their grieving process, Eudora and her mother really dug into the garden and developed it into the beautiful thing it became,” said Russell.

One of the things Welty learned from her mother was how to plant a 12-month garden. So even when we think about the spring, we’ve got roses, we’ve got daffodils; well, in the winter they’ve got camellias. In the summer, they’ve got a huge spread of heirloom daylilies, so there’s really something to see in every season.

One the really nice things about the garden, while there is an admission price to tour the house, you can come visit the garden for free. Anytime the house is open the garden is, too.

The Eudora Welty House and Garden is on Pinehurst Street across from Belhaven University in Jackson. They are open all day Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday afternoon.