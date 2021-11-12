Focused on Mississippi: Fall before the frost

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Autumn in Mississippi is every bit as colorful as the Aspens in the Colorado Rockies or the Maples in Vermont. We just don’t have the high mountain sides to display our colors.

Autumn in Mississippi is a technicolor show of yellows, purples and oranges. Fall scenes in the state are rather serendipitous.

For instance, you may happen upon Dunn’s Falls south of Meridian on an autumn day. But, soak it in now, because if you come back a week from now, the scenery may have already changed to bare branches under a grey, winter sky.

For a season that takes so long to get here, the color part of fall doesn’t last that long. Thanksgiving is pretty much the height of it.

Our yards show the season off too in small measures. The ponds may surprise you with steam on one chilly morning. The trees may turn red one day right before they turn brown and bald.

Mid-fall in Mississippi is our own blend of summer and approaching winter all at the same time.