SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The most prominent exports from the Delta have historically been cotton, soy beans, corn and Blues music. The more famous of the blues makers have their markers all over the Delta to let you know where they were born and where they were living when they left for Memphis or Chicago.

Behind them they left their muse. The flat, hot Delta full of little crossroads towns where you can get a Co-Cola and a bag of chips for lunch. The little hamlet, usually near a creek or a bayou, has been cleared, planted and cared for as if life depended on it, because it does. A good crop year benefits everybody from the banker to the car dealer to the folks selling potato chips at the convenience store.

The last day of summer in the Delta is sort of like it has been since the middle of May and will be until maybe a week or so after the Mississippi State Fair. It’s hot.

The distance all joins into a dream dance of shimmering reality bending and blending the horizon with sky, road and tree line with water that isn’t there.

There is a dance the clouds do with the corn rows, too. It’s too slow to see in real time, like the rest of life. You can’t really tell what’s going on real time. It’s only when you look back at it and speed it up can you pull out the patterns. Speed it up and you can tell exactly where you went wrong.

Speed things up here and see. Light and shadow. The sky teasing the earth. Now you see it, now you don’t. Watching the clouds wash over the Delta on a hot day is a day dreamers paradise.

On the last day of summer, there’s not too much time left for daydreaming. Cotton’s already being picked somewhere. The feed corn will soon be cut and the soybeans will be combined day and night if need be. The land that changes so slowly and changes so little summer into fall will look entirely different by the time fall clicks over into winter.