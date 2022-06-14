JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Donna Yowell, the executive director at the Mississippi Urban Forest Council, said there is a new industry program they have to teach about growing flowers.

Yowell has a demonstration farm in Hinds County.

“The federal government through the NRCS (the Natural Resource Conservation Service) is providing opportunities for people who live in town in urban yards who want to grow things in their back yard or their side yard or the lot next door. They can get support from this federal agency. Well, our part of the program is to teach people how to grow cut flowers for the forest industry. The whole movement is called Farm to Vase, and it’s just a huge opportunity to introduce another Ag crop for Mississippi for more jobs, more businesses and all the benefits that go with that,” she explained.

When Yowell told me about this, I perked up when she got to the part that they have free online classes that go along with it. All of those classes are not about the business side of raising flowers, but about the hobby side.

The next free session is on Tuesday, June 14. You can look up Flower Gardeners of Mississippi on Facebook or Instagram or call the Mississippi Urban Forest Council at 601-672-0755.