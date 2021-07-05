Focused on Mississippi: Fourth of July Fireworks

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – It happens after dark, usually on the night of the 4th. But this year, it has been every night since Friday, somewhere. Crowds gather and pick a spot to watch, and there isn’t a bad place watch from. Everything you see it going to be overhead. When the firetruck rolls up, people start getting ready for the first big boom of the 4th of July fireworks.

This particular display just happens to be in Canton. Bigger and brighter and louder this year.

Fireworks is to the 4th of July what Turkey is to Thanksgiving. It is the centerpiece of the celebration of the holiday. But like a tree falling in the forest, would fireworks make a sound it no one was around to hear them? Who knows? Because there is always someone around. You get right down to it, fireworks without people is useless.

And when you have fireworks, people will come like moths to a flame.