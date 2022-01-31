FULTON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are people all over Mississippi who make pottery. Some have made a quite a name for themselves.

Most pottery you get today is meant to be decorative. However, there’s still some made to be used, not looked at. I ran across some of the useful type of pottery in Fulton a while back. Arlon and Quida Cox have made quite a collection of it; spanning from milk jugs, bowls, mugs and whiskey jugs.

Much of the pottery was specially made in Itawamba and Monroe counties. There’s good deposits of clay there. The useful type of pottery is hard to find because it actually was used and a lot got broken.

The most unusual use for the pottery I’ve ever seen in northeast Mississippi is for marking graves. The pottery grave markers were popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s. I’ve seen them in cemeteries as far south as Europa.

I understand they’re all over northeast Mississippi and northwest Alabama, but they were made around Fulton and Tremont. I asked Arlon what he knew about them.

“A lot of these potters made them. Suggs made them, and Davis made them. The Lloyds, an early potter, got the patent on them. They had to pay the patent fee. They made them here locally. I don’t know how many, but around the older cemeteries, there’s a lot more in there,” said Arlon.

Arlon and Quida only started collecting pottery about 15 years before I met them. They always went to estate sales and auctions. That’s where they started finding the pieces they like.

“The hunt and the thrill of the find. When we find a rare piece, it’s really a thrill. It’s an adrenaline rush,” said Arlon.