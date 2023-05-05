ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – In Attala County, they’re building a church. It isn’t just out in the open country; it’s in Possum Neck.

A bare hilltop in is where New Hope Missionary Baptist Church is moving to.

“We’re not just seeking to build the traditional church. We want to be able to employ people. We want to be able to assist people that need guidance as far as work, and at some point in the future, we want to have assisted living on this property. We want to have veteran’s facilities on this property. We also want to be able to assist young people. Some of them graduate high school and have no clue of what they’re gonna do,” said Pastor Raymon Carter.

Carter said there is a lot of land on this hill. He’d also like to see some of it put to commercial use after the church is located here. A place where you can get homemade barbecue is in the works.

“When I first came to Possum Neck, everybody including my trustee declared that they were able to barbecue, and they were the greatest barbecue pit masters in this part of the country,” the pastor said.

It was declarations like that, that gave the pastor and the church another idea for use of the land, at least this summer; a festival. They are calling it “A Taste of Central Mississippi Festival.”

Just like their plans for their new facility, their plans for the festival are ambitious. Not only will there be a barbecue competition, but a dessert competition, a car show, vendors from all over selling everything, and more.

The festival is a fundraiser to help put a church building up on the hilltop. An ambitious plan for a country church, but this is an ambitious church. They are sure of their plans.

Possum Neck is on Highway 19 East of West, Mississippi. The festival will be held June 2-3, 2023. For more information on tickets, go online or call 662-464-1005.