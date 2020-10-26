Focused on Mississippi: Ghost Hunt in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of it being Halloween week, we’re ghost hunting in the most spirited city in the State of Mississippi; Natchez. We overnighted at Monmouth Historic Inn and Garden, but we headed across to the haunted Magnolia Hall to see what we could find.

What did we find at Magnolia Hall? Maybe more importantly, what found us? We’ll tell you Tuesday night at 6:00 and maybe tell you a little bit more about ghost hunting, too.

