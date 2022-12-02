JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What’s Christmas without decorations? Over at the Governor’s Mansion, they were busy decorating the mansion for Christmas this week.

For many people, Christmas is a deeply religious time of year. For others, it’s shopping and Santa Claus or a blend of several layers of all of that and more. What ties it all together? Decorations. One of the most decorated houses in Mississippi every year is the Governor’s Mansion. Gail Manton of Gail Manton Floral and Special Events was selected to head up decorating the mansion this year.

“I was asked to be the 2022 designer for Christmas at the Mansion. Our theme this year is “A Mississippi Hometown Christmas’,” said Gail Manton.

She continued, “This tree right here is the Mississippi Delta region. We’re using the Delta Blues theme. So, you’ll see music notes on the ribbon, instruments and lots of blue in the tree. In the adjoining room, that will be North Mississippi, and that is Winter Wonderland. It’s one of the few places we get snow in Mississippi. Then across the hall, we have the Central/River Region. That would be Jackson, following the Mighty Mississippi up through Vicksburg, Port Gibson and Natchez. All those towns included. Then, the last bedroom is the South Mississippi Coastal region. It’s full of everything Coastal. Everything from buoys, lighthouse, a wreath covered in seashells and more.”

“We’ve had several towns, communities and cities send in ornaments. We’ve had individuals from towns send in ornaments. They’re downstairs in the Rose Room on our only live tree in the mansion. We have so many that we have an overflow. We took the overflow and put them in the foyer on smaller trees,” she said.

The outdoors is transformed with wreaths and garlands. The Children of the Choctaw Nation handmade ornaments that decorate the doorways downstairs in the living quarters of the mansion.

Tours of the Governor’s Mansion are free. More information about the tours can be found on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s website.