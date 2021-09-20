Focused on Mississippi: Harvest Moon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The only two things you really need for a good look at the rising full moon in Mississippi is a clear view of the eastern sky and mosquito spray. It is still summer, but not for much longer.

You can Google the moon rise time for Jackson or any other town, and then add maybe 15 or 20 more minutes to that time to give the moon a chance to get to where you can see it; above the trees and maybe even a deck of low clouds. It usually hints that it’s on the way by illuminating a silver thread on the bottom edge of the lowest hanging cloud.

The moon is more than just a round hunk of rock slowly orbiting the earth. I mean, it is that, but our brains can make so much more out of it. I suppose every poet or poet wannabe has taken a whack at the moon at one time or another. Every genre of music has compositions about the moon.

I will have to say that I have had some of my loneliest trips driving back home at night after a long day of shooting a story somewhere suddenly change mood and become enjoyable just by the full moon rising. It’s like an old friend accompanying me the rest of the way to the house. It’s nice on the interstate, but even better on a tree draped two lane road with Spanish moss hanging from the branches and the moon playing hide and seek.

The moon can be what we want it to be. In Thornton Wilder’s play “Our Town” in act one, Emily said she can’t do her homework because the moon is so “terrible,” but a quick change of circumstances and the moonlight becomes “wonderful” to her; all in the same act.

There is nothing particularly remarkable or special about tonight’s full harvest moon. Well, nothing more than it already is.

Usually, the moon rises about 55 minutes later each night, but the Harvest Moon is different because the way the Earth is angled in the sky. For the next few nights, it will rise almost within 20 minutes of the prior night, and it will look full for a few more nights, too.