FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – A home in Florence is not the kind of house you’d think is haunted or that anything out of the ordinary ever happened there.

The home is in a quiet neighborhood and was built about 1990, but strange things happen at this house. They have since before there was a house here.

A contractor was the firs to point it out. Alice Jackson, the owner of the house, remembered when they were building it.

“I remember he told us, he said, ‘You’re going to have to get some place to store the materials, because it comes up it’s missing. Somebody is stealing the equipment.’ In a day or two, things would come back,” Jackson said.

Jackson doesn’t stay at the home anymore. Too many odd things that were just too upsetting and frightening. Strange light anomalies mostly, back then. One that was just the last straw that looked like a bright column of light that you could see through, but a the same time, it didn’t illuminate the dark room around it.

“And then I thought is it a UFO because it was a tunnel. And I thought if I ever get out of here, I will never sleep here again,” Jackson said.

She only comes to the house with other people now, and she doesn’t stay overnight except very rarely.

Now, the mostly unoccupied house is being recorded 24/7 and occasionally odd things happen- mostly when nobody is here. Over time word got out about Jackson’s house, and paranormal investigators came here to see what they could find or find out. John Bullard was probably the first.

“I do think it’s the land and not the house itself. But there are defiantly some intelligent spirits here for sure,” he said.

Bullard said that about “intelligence” because he’s been able to suggest things for the house to do, and sooner or later, it does them, like move things, like dolls falling over. Most of these when nobody is here in the middle of the night, or if one falls when someone is here, they usually don’t stay much longer. Bullard said it is one of the most active houses he’s ever investigated anywhere.

“Basically, if I want to come out and test new technology, this is the location I come to do it at,” said Bullard.

Things have changed over the years. The house has become well known nationally in paranormal circles. And the more famous the house became the more people would talk to Jackson in the grocery store again, and not shy away from her.