JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year marks the 200th anniversary of the City of Jackson.

The City of Jackson didn’t grow from a small community at a crossroads or a river crossing. It was a designated city to begin with. Trees were still being cleared out and streets were being laid this time 200 years ago.

Peter Van Dorn was the clerk of the Mississippi House of Representatives when it became a state in 1817. It was Van Dorn who drew up the layout for the City of Jackson five years later. He added plenty of parks, following a suggestion from Thomas Jefferson who envisioned every other block as a park. Smith Park is the only survivor of that ambitious plan.

He also included the Capitol Green where Capitol and State Street intersect. The Old Capitol is situated on the Capitol Green.

Farther south of the Capitol Green was the College Green. Van Dorn obviously envisioned a university of some sort flanking the seat of government. Well, no college was ever built there. The William Winter Archives building is about where the college would have been.

This wasn’t because of a lack of preparation on the part of Jackson. Can Dorn’s College Street stretches west from where College Green would have been. Alas, there is no college on College Street. As a matter of fact, the New Capitol is at the other end of the short street in downtown Jackson.

Early on, there were always attempts to move the State Capitol to a more accessible and more populated area than Jackson. Some of those attempts almost succeeded. The City of Clinton missed the chance by just one vote. The city was so sure of winning the Capitolship, that there is a Capitol Street in Clinton to this day.

At the end of Jackson’s College Street, there’s the State Capitol Building. At the end of Clinton’s Capitol Street, there’s a college, Mississippi College.

Governor Bilbo always wanted to move Ole Miss from Oxford to Jackson is 1928. As you know, Ole Miss is still in Oxford, and Bilbo’s statue is wrapped up in a storage closet at the Capitol. That’s bound to say something.