JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Just before thanksgiving of 1821, LeFleur’s Bluff was selected as the site for Mississippi’s new capital city. Not a lot had been done by this time of the year in 1822 because of the cold, wet winter. But spring was here and hammers were about to start swinging. Before you can build anything, you have to know where to put it.

Well, with Jackson being a brand new city, the layout could be anything people wanted it to be.

President Thomas Jefferson had conceived of an idyllic blueprint for cities in a checkerboard pattern where every other block would be a park. That way, every building, be it business, governmental property, or home, would be facing one of these parks.

Jackson was laid out in that checker board pattern and the very first one of these parks was this one; Smith Park in downtown Jackson. It was also the very last of those parks of the proposed checkerboard parks to ever be built. The other park squares ended up being used for other buildings. For instance, where the new Capitol sits now was supposed to have been one of the checker park areas. Instead, they put the state penitentiary there.

The new Capitol sits where the penitentiary was. Others were used as businesses, houses, and churches.

So, we have Smith Park as a souvenir of early Jackson and a monument to how far progressive ideas get sometimes. Nowhere.

The park is a monument to how progressive Jackson’s founders intended to be with their futuristic checkerboard city. But just didn’t follow through at the very onset.