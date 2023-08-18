JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Probably one of Mississippi’s best interpreters of life and living was writer Eudora Welty. She put down in her stories so many things we all saw every day, but never really saw until she wrote about them.

Much her musing time was spent in her backyard where she and her mother had created and maintained the flower gardens. These gardens are half of the reason people come to see the Eudora Welty House and Garden in Jackson.

The yard has had a tough year this year. This started way before the hot, hot summer we’re having.

“Not only the summer, but we’ve had a whole year of extremes starting with that terrible freeze on Christmas Day and a hard freeze in March, and now we’re having an extreme summer. So, the garden has been challenged a lot this year,” said Jessica Russell, director of the Eudora Welty House and Garden.

Yet the back yard, the upper and lower garden, all of it looks great. How do you have a drought and Las Vegas-genre heat in Mississippi and still keep the flowers blooming? Well, obviously, priority. But the Garden Project Specialist at the Welty House, Lauren Claret, said it is a matter of staying on top of things.

“Sure, yes. So, we are keeping this garden alive with a lot of irrigation. Monitored very closely. We are also noticing maybe wherever there are some holes in the irrigation we take a hose out and sprinkler out and hit those spots,” Claret explained.

The small army of volunteers who help keep the yard doesn’t hurt. Russell said mulching is one of their secret weapons in the yard.

“So, besides watering and irrigation, we also focus on locking moisture in. Adding mulch is really helpful to keep moisture in the ground. We also like to put compost around some of our plants. That’s really an extra boost of nutrition,” she said.

With the Mississippi Book Festival in town this weekend, some aspiring writers may want to slip to the Welty House to see the garden. It will be open on Saturday, August 14 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The garden is free to tour.