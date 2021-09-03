Focused on Mississippi: Hummingbird Migration

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If you have a hummingbird feeder, you’ve probably noticed a pickup in activity. That’s a sure sign that the weather is about to change.

The hummingbirds at my feeders are getting ready for their migration southward. If you like hummingbirds, then you are in the right place at the right time.

September is just the time of year to see hummingbirds here in Mississippi, because September is about the height of the fall migration southward for these fellows. They’ve been as far north as Canada all summer, and they are heading back to Mexico and Central America to stay the winter right now, only to come back through here next March.

The little guys get pretty hungry as they are packing up for South America, so keep your feeders full and fresh. While you can, buy hummingbird food. You can make your own: four cups of water and one cup of sugar.

Bryan Chapman, of Summit, is my go-to guy for hummingbirds. He’s worked up to having thousands drop by his house every fall and spring for a snack, and hummingbirds do remember where the snacks are. The one’s visiting you heading south this fall will probably come back to see you on the way north next March.

The hummingbird numbers will begin to taper off in about six weeks or so.

The end of the migration season here in Mississippi is toward the last part of October, so don’t be in a hurry to take your feeders down. The stragglers will really need the food because the flowers they feed on will be gone by then.