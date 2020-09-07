Focused on Mississippi: Hummingbirds & yellow butterflies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People aren’t the only travelers heading out right now for the Labor Day holiday. You probably have some world class travelers passing through your yard every day right now.

We used to have our family reunions this time of year. Some people thought it was a long way to go, only to spend a few hours. But our jaunt up to north Mississippi is nothing compared to the journey the migrating hummingbirds and butterflies are making right now.

When it comes to the yellow butterflies, I don’t know where they’re coming from or where they’re going, but they feast on what’s growing out in the yard on their way. Red cypress vine in this case.

The other earth traveler among us at the moment is the migrating hummingbird. They came this way back in March. Now they’re on the return trip.

If you’d like to put up a hummingbird feeder, you can make your own food. Four cups of water and one cup of sugar, and it doesn’t have to be hot water. Just warm enough to dissolve the sugar. Hang it up, and let the hummingbirds discover it.

Get ready to make more food. They’re stocking up on fuel right now for a flight out over the Gulf of Mexico to Central and South America for the winter.

If we were free as a bird, I guess we could travel like that, too.

The hummingbird migration lasts all this month in Mississippi and into October. There is an old belief that toward the end of the migration to take down your feeder so the hummingbirds won’t stay behind. Actually, leave them up so they can get all the fuel they can. They won’t try to over winter here.

