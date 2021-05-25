Focused on Mississippi: Improvements at Windsor Ruins

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – I took the long way back from Natchez the other day to go see the Windsor Ruins. I haven’t seen them in a while, and I was pleasantly surprised about one thing.

It reminds me of the old days; driving up to the old columns of Windsor and being able to see them from the road out front and on the driveway in. For a long time, Windsor was completely surrounded by a pine tree farm, and you had to go all the way up to it before you ever really saw it. One more improvement: the giant pecan tree at the north east corner of the ruins has been taken completely out.

Here’s a little background on Windsor. It was finished just prior to the Civil War, and one of the first visitors it received was Union General Grant’s army on the way to Vicksburg. Windsor welcomed them, therefore Grant didn’t burn the house. Oh, they burned the barns, but not the house.

Windsor didn’t burn until 1890 when a party guest flipped a cigar butt into a pile of sawdust from a remodeling project, catching the whole place on fire and reducing it to just the columns and ironwork. The columns and ironwork are in the slow process of deteriorating. The changes are subtle but noticeable as you walk around and see a fresh patch of raw red brick where a protective layer of cement has given way.

One thing that hasn’t changed, people still come here to see Windsor. The day I was there, I met two ladies from North Carolina, a young man from California and a couple of older guys on motorcycles. I wasn’t there but about an hour.