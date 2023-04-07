KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – For nearly 40 years, this Easter tradition has been performed the three nights before the holiday in Kosciusko.

First United Methodist Church has been staging a Passion Play titled “His Last Days” since 1986. Passion Plays are an ancient tradition.

The crowd coming to watch the play starts to gather out in front of the church around dark the three nights leading up to Easter Sunday, but the performers have been here for hours getting into costume and makeup before going outside to reenact some of the key elements in the last few hours of the life of Jesus.

They’re called Passion Plays because “Passion” is the Christian term for the collective events that happened leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion.

I’m reaching back to my Western Civilization classes as a freshman in college now, and I seem to have misplaced my notebook, so I’m going on memory here. Passion Plays have been around for centuries. Biblical based plays were popular in the 1400s and 1500s because they were entertainment, for one thing. Since only the elite and clergy had any degree of education back then, passion plays were a way of people “reading the Bible” so to speak.

First United Methodist Church in Kosciusko started “His Last Days” back in 1986. The admission is free, and bring your own lawn chair.

The play starts with Jesus at the Pharisees house and an unnamed woman in two of the gospels, John calls her Mary of Bethany, pours perfume on Jesus’ feet and head. Judas protests.

Next, is the Last Supper scene. Judas leaves early. After that, Jesus goes to the Garden on the Mount of Olives to pray, and Judas betrays him.

Then, there are the trials before the High Priest, Pilot and King Herod. Jesus is taken away to be crucified.

At this point, the play transitions to audience participation. The people who have been watching pick up their folding chairs and join in with the parade of soldiers and townspeople and follow them around the corner for the next tableau on the side of the church.

Here, Jesus is raised up on the cross, and is placed into the tomb. Now, up to this point, everybody who believes history, no matter their faith or religion, agrees on what happened about the life of Jesus. It’s what happens next that separates spectators from believers, the resurrection and Jesus’ ascension into heaven.

I don’t know how they did it in the Middle Ages, but the ascension at Kosciusko is accomplished with some modern special effects.

The Kosciusko Passion Play is a Mississippi tradition. It happens the week before Easter every year. It has become the passion of the people who put it on to make sure it is staged every year. It’d entertainment for some, and a moving spiritual event for others.

See it at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night.