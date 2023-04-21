SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lille Dickinson, who lives in the Harrisville community in Simpson County, turned 100 this week.

She has her favorite chair at daughter’s, Denise King, house. You won’t find her sitting in it all the time, though. She might be out checking the mail, or maybe even down the road fishing.

“Oh, I love that. Fishing. We fished a lot,” said Lillie.

I guess you can do a lot of things in a hundred years. Lillie was raised by her aunt and uncle. She called them mom and dad and remembers what they taught her growing up.

Lillie said she didn’t do anything special to get to be 100. It came along with the rest of life.

“I never thought about it. I just lived from day to day, and next thing I knew, I was way up there. You know, as long as you can get up and walk, you don’t think too much about how old you are,” she said.

The world has changed many times over in the last hundred years. Lillie said to her, she can pinpoint what started most of it.

“You know World War II brought on a whole lot. The price of everything has gone up since World War II.”

Lillie’s advice about living to be 100 is not to worry about it. That will take care of itself. Just try to live today.