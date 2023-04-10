RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves had their opening day last Friday, so along with spring, baseball is in the air. Other than sandlot baseball, little league is where lots of kids learn if they’re any good at the game, and they learn a whole lot more, too.

It’s a great spring Saturday. Sunshine, gentle breezes and the ping of a baseball bat. This is baseball in its purest form. No big salaries. In fact, no salaries at all. All of the coaches and officials are volunteer. And the players? They’re getting a lot of things out of being here that they could never buy with money anyway.

“Give these kids a purpose to come out and enjoy the sunshine, competition play. Not think about stress at home, I guess. I think sports are a great teacher alone. They learn how to play with other players, how to share ideas and just be part of the community. A lot of these parents, they grew up playing little league baseball. They just love to give back to the community and they love to see their kids succeed and other kids succeed,” said NWRAA’s Ken Schipper.

It’s a microcosm for life. What you learn playing a game of baseball, you’re going to eventually have to learn in life, anyway. Or you better learn it. Learn it and live it.

“Learning to get along with somebody. Understanding you lose and you win and how to deal with it. You get up, shake off the dust and compete again. There’s always tomorrow. If you happen to strike out or fail or make an error, there’s always tomorrow. I think that’s the biggest thing. You learn lessons of life. How to just shake off the dust and get up and compete again,” said Schipper.

Education about the larger world starts here for these youngsters. For the coaches, when they have to correct a player in such a way not to break their spirit but make them feel a bigger part of the team than before. So, there’s a lot more going on here than hitting a ball and running bases. But there’s that, too. That’s baseball. Every game is a new day. A new chance to apply what you’ve absorbed, and to do it better this time.