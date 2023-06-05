FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Last week was Memorial Day. People celebrate the holiday in different ways.

In Florence, my friend, Joe Bell, and his wife, Molly, have friends over, and they bring a covered dish and guitars.

I suppose you could have a gathering like this any time, but Joe and Molly set it for Memorial Day every year. This is their fifth year to host it. There is nothing formal about it. People show up with food and put it on the table, unpack their instruments, find a spot to play or listen and the afternoon sort of unfolds after that.

Joe has always liked music, but he only started playing again a few years ago. Sometimes you have to mature a little to realize what’s really important in life o what makes life “living” and not just being here.

“There was a time when I didn’t play at all. And then I just… I need to… needed to have an outlet and a good hobby,” said Joe.

This is about the biggest gathering of people outside of church, I guess, where nobody is on their cell phone, and you’re likely to see anybody here.

As the afternoon wanes on, the dishes start to empty as the people start to get full, and music fills the air until it doesn’t anymore. Everybody thinks we ought to do this more often, but we don’t. Well, not until next Memorial Day, anyway.