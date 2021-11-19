Focused on Mississippi: Merrehope Meridian Christmas

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Meridian is home to one of the most lavishly Christmas-decorated homes in the state.

It is a home, but no one lives in it except for the ghosts people say they have seen. But if you are looking for the Spirit of Christmas, you will find it at Merrehope.

Merrehope is a tour home owner by the Meridian Restoration Foundation. It was one of the few structures that survived Sherman’s bonfire tour of the South during the Civil War when he passed through Meridian.

It became a boarding house in the 1930s and then the Restorations Foundation bought it in the 1960s when it was named Merrehope. The name stands for the organization’s name followed by “hope” because they were hoping they could get it restored.

Their first fundraising event was held the first year they owned. Now, it has become an annual event called “The Trees of Christmas”.

This year will be the 53rd annual Trees of Christmas fundraiser. More than 40 trees are decorated in two of the houses on the property. There is a fee to attend that goes towards the upkeep of the 26 rooms.

Tours are available year-round but Christmas is the best time to attend while the lights, decorations and festivities are taking place.

The Merrehope Trees of Christmas was voted Mississippi’s top holiday attraction.