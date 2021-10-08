Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It wouldn’t be the Mississippi State Fair without Pat Cargile being one of the first ones in on opening day and every other day at the fair, too. She said she likes it all; the food, concerts and the activities.

What are some of my favorites? Well, not far into the gate, you can get in line for one of the staples of the fair; the ever popular free biscuits and molasses.

The midway is where you can tell how old you are by what’s here and what isn’t any more. One thing, I didn’t see anyone guessing ages and weights. Well, there are some things we don’t want to be reminded of while you are trying to have good time. The Snake Woman and the Ape Man and their other sideshow buddies have been long gone. I remember them. I can’t say I miss them. I never paid to go in and see them.

The games are also here, along with the rides, which is the biggest generation gap. The young people flock to them. The young adults still hang in with them for the thrills, while the older folks just pass by and smile.

I’m kind of with Pat who comes every day. The lure of the fair is the whole package; seeing how it’s reborn a new every year.

The State Fair will run through Sunday, October 17.