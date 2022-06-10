JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News has been following the restoration of a Model T school bus, and we got the opportunity to take a ride in it this week.

Kirk Hill, of Mendenhall, is a Model T expert and was the first person to call when Britt McAlpin found the school bus his grandmother had ridden to school more than 80 years ago.

The first time WJTV 12 News saw the bus was well over a year ago.

Hill took a look at it and said he thought he could get it going again. McAlpin remembers being there that first day Hill saw it.

After a few days, they did get it running out there in the woods. Then they hauled it out and took their time rebuilding it. This past week, Miss Ethel May, that’s what they call the bus, drove down our driveway here at WJTV 12 News to give us a ride. For us, it was an adventure. For Hill, showing it off is part of his love affair with Model T’s.

“I fell in love with the old bus. I really did. I mean it’s been… I’ve done a lot of projects in my lifetime with Model T’s and A’s, and I think this tops them all,” said Hill.

Miss Ethel May’s top speed is 17 miles per hour.

“You can only have an original car once. Because once you paint it or once you do stuff to it, it’s no longer original. So, this is an original vehicle. It’s really a neat vehicle. We’re not quite through with it. We’ve got a few little things to do,” said Hill.