Focused on Mississippi: Natchez Spring Pilgrimage

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The year 2020 will always be remembered as the year the coronavirus pandemic happened. But, it will also be remembered as the year a lot of things didn’t happen. One of the long time traditions that had to be cancelled this year was the Spring Pilgrimage in Natchez.

By a quirk of fate back during the Civil War, Natchez wasn’t that much of a strategic position. So, the city wasn’t blown to smithereens like much of Vicksburg during the Siege, or burned to the ground like Atlanta during Sherman’s March to the Sea. And therefore, Natchez has more surviving standing antebellum structures today than any other city in America.

Now back in the 1930s, prosperity had returned to the country enough that people could travel. And about that time, highways were getting good enough that you could dependable go pretty much anywhere in the country year-round. And Natchez became a tourist destination. Every spring, people would come to Natchez to see the gardens in bloom around the old homes.

Until one year, a late freeze killed all of the flowers. But there was already a town full of visitors wanting to see something. So, it was decided to throw open the doors and let the tourists tour the interiors of the old homes.

And every year after the 1930s, spring and then later the fall, too, came pilgrims to Natchez to see the Mansions of America. And not only the homes and the gardens, but concerts from as small as those of Joe Stone in his home in Natchez, to the Opera Festival, which broadened into the music festival, and then the Literary and Film Festival.

Until this year, a virus forced organizers to cancel the Natchez Pilgrimage. So this spring, it’s only the people who live in the old homes in Natchez that will get to see the “indoors” of them. Here’s to a better autumn and a return of the pilgrimage this fall in Natchez.

If you are in Natchez, there’s still the walkway along the bluff you can stroll or take walk in the City Cemetery.

