JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This is National Park Week. At pretty much all of the national parks, there is some special activity every day this week. We have some national parks in Mississippi.

Yellowstone Park in Wyoming was the nation’s very first national park. Actually, it was the world’s first national park.

Here in Mississippi, if you mention national parks, you probably think of the Vicksburg National Military Park. The Vicksburg park was a rite of passage when I was in eighth grade as Bass Junior High in Greenville. Each year, Coach Dave Dunaway took a couple of school bus-loads of eighth graders to see the park shortly before school was out. It was a big deal. The Civil War was a big deal.

Another Civil War park with Mississippi ties is on the other side of the state, north of Corinth in Tennessee. The Mississippi Monument at Shiloh was the last one put there.

Nearby in Mississippi, there is an interpretive center at Corinth run by the National Park Service. It’s associated with Shiloh and is a museum about the Battles in and around Corinth.

The Natchez National Park preserves Melrose. Melrose is a classic example of how people lived in the rarified world of Plantation Gentry.

Our beloved Natchez Trace Parkway is a national park, stretching from Natchez to Nashville. The scenery changes with every season.

Along the Coast, the Gulf Island National seashore oversee and protects treasures like Ship Island and Horn Island.

Plan a day trip to a nearby national park. See some interesting things and learn something at the same time. You’ll also save some money by staying close to home.