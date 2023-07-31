NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Every time that I’ve been to the Neshoba County Fair, there has always been a big display of flowers on a picnic table in Founders Square.

You walk into Founders Square from the main entrance, and the first thing you see are the rows of cabins, and then the utility poles covered in political posters. In the middle of the square, there’s the pavilion. But if you just glance around for a few minutes, your eye will no doubt be caught by the flowers.

A bright bouquet of color that sort of stands out. This flora display has been right at this spot for so long that you’d miss it if it weren’t there.

Well, this bright spot of cheer was the idea of Yancey Mason-Harrington. It’s out on front of her cabin.

“I just wanted something bright on the tables. They have been out here for a good 20 years. I started with fresh flowers for a long time. I did the gladiolas, and I would do sunflowers. We’d have to switch them out mid-week. And then probably close to 15 years ago, I went to the larger artificial Gerber daises, and then I started 10 years ago, my father was sick. And I really wanted to do something that really brightened up the square and made it joyful. So, I went to the florist in Brandon, Mississippi. And I said I need something that’s going to withstand all week. Won’t blow over in a rainstorm. And he re-did them. Made these beautiful arrangements. And they got pea gravel in them so nothing can knock them over. And they are out here, and they are a square staple,” she said.

There are many “staples” of the Neshoba County Fair. The speeches, the lemonade, the harness races, the heat. But there is always a bright spot the week of the fair; Yancey’s flowers. If you wander around Founders Square, they are hard to miss.