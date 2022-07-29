NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Neshoba County Fair is an icon of Mississippi, like the Biloxi Lighthouse and the Windsor Ruins. The cabins here primarily belong to descendants of the originators of the fair. But as some passed out of the families over the decades and the cabin area expanded, other people have snatched the cabins up so they can also have the Neshoba County Fair experience.

“Everything is fun about it. People who haven’t lived it really don’t understand it. It’s the only time of the year we get to have some really good quality time with our family. Just life-long friendships that can’t be replaced. The special bonds of the Neshoba County Fair really impact you for your entire life,” said Ashley Smith, a cabin dweller at the Neshoba County Fair.

“We can put our phones up and we don’t have any TV to watch. We don’t see bad news. Everything’s just good,” said Jo Helen, a fair resident.

Then, after no time at all it seems, the fair is over and it’s time to go back home. There are a lot of mixed emotions.

“I get a little depressed. I do. I hate to see it go, but I’m worn out. I mean, it’s kind of a blessing and a curse at the same time,” said Thomas Tinsley, a Neshoba County Fair resident.

“It’s a combination. It’s sad in a way and you’re dead tired,” said Shirley and Tom Cox, a pair of fair residents.

“A lot of us actually cry a good bit. You’re exhausted from the week obviously. The heat, the eating, the drinking and the constant going. You’re looking forward to it, for the end of it, physically. The emotional part is pretty tough,” said Gavin Lee, another fair resident.

I guess packing up and going home would be even tougher if it weren’t for a gift the solar system gives us. As the Earth goes around the sun, it always ends up back in the same place this time next year.

“At the end every year I always look forward to next year. Make sure and look the dates up,” said Thomas Tinsley.

Next week, when the cabins empty out, people begin to think about their phones, work and the news on TV again. During the year when life gets to be too much some days, in the back of their minds is the thought, it won’t be all that long until it’s fair time again.