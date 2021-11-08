Focused on Mississippi: Never Forget Garden

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a small garden around a pavilion in Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland called the ‘Never Forget Garden.’

The Daughters of the American Revolution created it with help from Keep Ridgeland Beautiful in honor of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. The anniversary will be celebrated on Thursday, November 11, which is Veterans Day.

The Tomb of the Unknown is guarded 24 hours a day, seven days a week as a tribute to the sacrifice the military has given to protect the country. For the 100th Anniversary, there will be ceremonies in Arlington, as well as memorials popping up all over the country like this garden in Ridgeland.

“The tomb guard society made recommendations of what people all over the country could do, and one of the things was build a garden. And across the United States, there are gardens all sizes. There are huge gardens at universities. There are small home gardens that families have built themselves, and this is freedom Ridge Park. What better place to have a garden to our veterans than a park named Freedom Ridge,” said Ginger Cocke, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The garden has just been planted. Cocke said the garden will be in full bloom during the srping.

“When the azaleas will be blooming, it will be beautiful place, but it’s for us to remember all of our veterans,” she said.