RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Veterans Memory Garden will be opened and dedicated on Veterans Day in front of the new Ridgeland City Hall.

The garden will feature a bell tower, a bench, and the Walk of Heroes that will honor the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

The idea to include a veterans memorial at the new city hall was proposed by Dr. Tom Logue, a Ridgeland neighbor.

“When you ring the bell, a veteran will live again,” said former Public Works Director Mike McCollum.