Focused on Mississippi: Pitcher Plants

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Edwin Alford lives in Rankin County, a few miles north of Brandon. He has three acres with distant neighbors.

But Alford has an unusual plant that popped up in his yard over the last few years.

Edwin and his wife, Ouida, moved to their current property 24 years ago, and Edwin immediately started setting out plants.

“When we first moved here, I put in a hundred and thirty azaleas. And they’ve gotten a bad virus in them is what Mississippi State says. And they are slowly dying. We’ve lost all of our dogwood except for two,” explained Edwin.

A few years ago, Edwin noticed a new plant popping up in his yard he hadn’t seen before. Just some leaves at first. Then, one peculiar leaf started growing a little differently. Edwin asked a friend of his, who has some botany background, to tell him what this was.

“Took some pictures and got a friend to look at them, and he said, ‘Well, that’s a pitcher plant.’”

The name comes from the shape of the modified leaf. It looks like the mouth of a cream pitcher. There is a different variety growing in the coastal counties, but these type don’t grown in central Mississippi. So obviously, what Edwin has is a different type from those on the coast. And they seem to be very prolific.

“I found them out front here three years ago, and there were only two. And now I’ve got four different locations here.”