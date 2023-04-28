JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Plein Air Art Competition was held in Jackson on Saturday, April 21.

The Pearl River had receded just in time to let painters and everyone else into Mayes Lake in Lefleur’s Bluff State Park in Jackson to enjoy a Saturday morning.

It was also Earth Day. The day was set aside back in the 1970s to contemplate our favorite planet. And also, a day that En Plein Air art competitions have popped up everywhere as a way to make getting outside also have a purpose.

Keri Davis, of the Pacesetter Art Gallery in Flowood, organized the Plein Air competition.

“They actually have these all across the nation. There are a lot of painters. This is the only way they paint. They just paint outdoors,” said Davis.

Plein Air is an art discipline pretty much popularized by the French Impressionists, and it simply means to paint out in open air. For some painters, this is what they do all the time.

“I retired three years ago and started really trying paint in earnest and picked up this plein air painting,” stated Janice Craft, of Canton.

For other painters, this is almost a new thing to them. A beautiful spring morning brings out more than painters. It also brings out subjects to paint.

“There was a kayaker over there who had just put in and was out just a little way, and that’s what I’m actually trying to paint, said Davis.

The artists got a lot of scrutiny as they were pulling the internal visions they had of their subjects out into the open and down on canvas.

This is about as carefree as we get nowadays. Saturday morning, out in the park. Playing, looking over the artists holders, thinking of nothing in particular, r at least that’s the way I picture carefree.

Pacesetter Gallery, the sponsor of this competition, specializes in Mississippi Visual Artists of all kinds. They are in Dogwood in Flowood.