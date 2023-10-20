JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nick Walters is an adjunct professor of history at Mississippi College. In his quest to dig up history, he came up with an interesting angle.

“Over time I’ve actually found all but three of the graves of former governors. And I thought well, an extension of that would be try to figure out where some of our congressmen and senators are buried,” he explained.

And if you are going to look for the graves of politicians in Mississippi, you can’t overlook Greenwood Cemetery in downtown Jackson. So, Walters has compiled a list of politicians he’s found buried here, and stories about them and has turned what he dug up.

“People who ran against each other that are both buried here. A mayor who got beat by another mayor and that mayor ends up being the other mayor’s pallbearer at his funeral. I mean just total Mississippi stuff that going here. So, we’ve got over eight governors, there are congressmen, U.S. senators, attorneys general, members of the Supreme Court, the judiciary, chancery court, circuit court, state treasurers, state auditors, just all throughout this whole spot. You know, we’ve got a governor buried here that was never elected governor whose grandson actually ended up writing the song ‘Home On The Range.’ So, there’s all kinds of quirky things,” he said.

The Politicians Tour of Greenwood Cemetery will be held on Saturday, October 21 at 9:00 a.m. at the gates of the cemetery.