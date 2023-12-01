LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) – In Laurel, there is a small forest of decorated Christmas trees in the downtown area. The display is a fundraiser, which will keep giving all year.

The Christmas tree display is called Prancer Path, and you can’t miss it especially at night in downtown Laurel.

With the popularity of Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV show “Home Town,” Laurel has become a destination. People come here to see some of the houses and businesses they’ve seen on the show. So, there’s stuff to see in Laurel when you go to look at the trees.

Prancer Path is a fundraiser for the United Way of the Pine Belt Region. The trees are adopted by businesses and decorated in hopes that the judges will give them high marks for beauty and creativity and having a sense of yule tide humor. And there’s plenty of all of that in the trees.

Betsy Ivy is the executive director of the United Way of the Pine Belt Region. She said although this is only the third year for Prancer Path, it is a success and helps United Way make Christmas wishes come true.

“We do that all year long, but specifically during the holidays. We have the Prancer Path fundraiser. It’s over a hundred Christmas trees in downtown Laurel. And the money that’s raised goes directly to 20 organizations that we sponsor and many of those organizations are food banks, clothing pantries, educational enhancement organizations. And so, all of that returns to the community and helps make wishes come true,” said Ivy.

The Christmas tree is one of the oldest traditions of the season, and there is absolutely no set way to decorate them. They can be brand new every year or decorated with the ornaments that you have purchased every year as a reminder of a big event; new house, new baby. But however you decorate yours, they are your own; a personal holiday display for you to look at as a symbol of some sort of solidity during a season that, although it’s just getting here, will fly past in no time.